BSU Women’s Soccer Gets 3-1 Win Over SMSU in Home Opener

It’s no secret Bemidji State women’s soccer leans heavily on Katrina Barthelt on offense. Through their first three games, the reigning NSIC Offensive Player of the Year has accounted for three of the team’s four goals and had the assist on the other.

But before the season began, head coach Jim Stone said they needed other players to step up and score, and in their home opener on Friday, BSU did just that as they began conference play against Southwest Minnesota State.

The Beavs came away with the 3-1 win and improve to 3-1. During the game, Kenzie Harer, Sylve Waters, and captain Emma Huelsnitz each scored their first goals of the season.

Bemidji State will host Sioux Falls on Sunday.