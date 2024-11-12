BSU Women’s Soccer Falls 1-0 to Concordia-St. Paul in NSIC Quarterfinals

BSU women’s soccer finished the regular season on an high note with a 3-0 win over rival Minnesota Duluth last Thursday, but the W was not enough to boost their seeding heading into the NSIC Tournament, forcing the Beavers to do something they haven’t done since 2015 – play a first-round playoff game on the road.

The last time they won a first-round road playoff game was in 2004 at Concordia-St. Paul, which is exactly where Bemidji State was on Monday. The Beavs came in as the 7th seed and the Golden Bears the 2nd, with CSP beating BSU 2-1 just eight days ago in Bemidji.

Bemidji State would outshoot Concordia-St. Paul 4-1 in the second half, but only one was on goal and it did not go. BSU ultimately fell 1-0, effectively ending BSU’s season as they are not expected to earn an at-large bid to this year’s NCAA tourney.