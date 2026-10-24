Oct 23, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Soccer Earns Shutout #6 With Win Over Jamestown

Bemidji State women’s soccer has been throwing opposing teams in Alcatraz this season, allowing only 12 goals through 15 matches so far, and they haven’t been defeated in three weeks. The Beavers, now about to wrap up the regular season, currently sit one point shy from holding a home playoff game in the NSIC tournament’s first round.

BSU had another opportunity to improve their seeding on Friday as they hosted NSIC opponent Jamestown. The game remained scoreless going into the half, but at the 59th minute, Megan Ko capitalized on a gaffe from Jamestown’s goalie to earn her third goal of the season.

Bemidji State improves to 8-3-5 on the year and tallied shutout number six in a 1-0 victory over the Jimmies. The Beavers will conclude the regular season on Sunday at home when they face Northern State at 1 p.m.

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