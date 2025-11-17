BSU Women’s Soccer Earns 2-Seed, Will Host NCAA Central Region Tournament First & Second Rounds

Nothing is ever a foregone conclusion, but Bemidji State Women’s Soccer was pretty sure they were making this year’s NCAA tournament.

They were ranked 2nd in the Central Region heading into last Friday’s NSIC Semifinal match with St. Cloud State. However, they would play the Huskies to a draw and did not advance on penalty kicks, casting doubt on whether BSU would remain as one of the top two teams in the regional rankings and with with it, their chance at a host bid.

At 5:30pm on Monday night the Beavers discovered their fate during the NCAA DII Women’s Soccer Selection Show, where it was revealed they were the 2-seed and would host first and second round regional games at Chet Anderson Stadium.

It’s the third time in the program’s 30 year history that they have hosted, their first since 2022, and their sixth overall NCAA tournament appearance.

“We didn’t know what we’re going to be. We’re going to be home or away? It was just so exciting,” senior captain Katrina Barthelt said of the Beavers getting the 2-seed. “I just had happy tears. But it’s so exciting that we get to play another game in the Chet, especially for us seniors and to hopefully take our season a little bit farther and keep going. And I’m excited to be able to do it at home.”

“It was super special,” said senior captain Emma Huelsnitz of the moment thier fate was revealed. “People dream of this. I don’t I don’t remember how many teams go to the tournament, but just being one of them and then hosting is just an incredible feeling.”

BSU will play 7-seed Central Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Central Region Tournament on Friday at 1 PM. The winner will advance to play the winner of the other regional game between 3-seed St. Cloud State and 6-seed Pittsburg State on Sunday. The Jennies have defeated the Beavers in all three of their meetings.