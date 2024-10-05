BSU Women’s Soccer Defeats Winona State to Extend Win Streak to 2

Bemidji State women’s soccer was sitting at 2-1 in NSIC play heading into Friday as they hosted conference foe Winona State that afternoon.

Midway through the first half, Lauren Hodney strikes one from just outside the box, but Alyson Jumper gets a hand on it, keeping things knotted at zero.

It would stay that way into the second, when the Beavs’ leading scorer Katrina Barthelt would try the far post to net her sixth goal of the season and a 1-0 lead for BSU.

Just under four minutes later, Hodny beats the keeper for her first goal of the year, and the Beavers lead 2-0. Then in the 72nd minute, Emma Huelsnitz’s header finds twine for her first goal since 2021.

Bemidji State would beat Winona State 3-0, and they extend their win streak to two. The Beavers host Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday at 1 p.m. for Senior Day.