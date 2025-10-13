Oct 13, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Soccer Comes Away with Draw Against #2 Minnesota State

On Sunday, Bemidji State women’s soccer was on the road at 2nd-ranked Minnesota State.

Through 10 games the Mavericks had not allowed a single goal, but just two minutes into this one, the Beavers’ leading scorer Katrina Barthelt broke through. The Mavs then tied the game before the half.

With under 12 minutes to play, Minnesota State took the 2-1 lead on an Amara Smith backdoor header, but in the 85th minute, Barthelt navigated five defenders to score the equalizer.

Bemidji State came away with a 2-2 draw against the 2nd-ranked team in the country. BSU is now 4-1-3 and in fifth place in conference play.

