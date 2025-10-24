BSU Women’s Soccer Beats Winona State to Nab 4th Straight Win

Bemidji State women’s soccer was hosting Winona State on Sunday and were trying to win their fourth straight game.

The game was tied 1-1 in the second half, but in the 88th minute, Katrina Barthelt got her 10th goal of the season on a penalty kick, lifting BSU to a 2-1 win.

The Beavs are now unbeaten in their last eight contests and currently sit tied for second in the NSIC with St. Cloud State at 8-1-3.