BSU Women’s Hockey’s Season Ends After OT Loss to Wisconsin in Quarterfinals

On Saturday, Bemidji State women’s hockey took on Wisconsin in game two of the WCHA quarterfinals. After falling to the top-seeded Badgers on Friday, Saturday’s game was a must win for the Beavers, or their season would be over.

There was no score until the second period when Hailey Armstrong took advantage of the miscue by the Badgers to give BSU a 1-0 lead. But after tying things at 1-1, Wisconsin took their first lead of the game on the power play.

It stayed that way until the third period when, with under 30 seconds left to play, Morgan Smith puts one on the net that deflected off a Badger defender, tying the game and extending the Beavers’ season just a little longer. But in overtime, Laila Edwards, who just won a gold medal in Milan, ends it, giving Wisconsin the 3-2 win.

Bemidji State finishes the season 6-27-3, with three of those winds coming against ranked opponents.