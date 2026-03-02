Mar 2, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Hockey’s Season Ends After OT Loss to Wisconsin in Quarterfinals

On Saturday, Bemidji State women’s hockey took on Wisconsin in game two of the WCHA quarterfinals. After falling to the top-seeded Badgers on Friday, Saturday’s game was a must win for the Beavers, or their season would be over.

There was no score until the second period when Hailey Armstrong took advantage of the miscue by the Badgers to give BSU a 1-0 lead. But after tying things at 1-1, Wisconsin took their first lead of the game on the power play.

It stayed that way until the third period when, with under 30 seconds left to play, Morgan Smith puts one on the net that deflected off a Badger defender, tying the game and extending the Beavers’ season just a little longer. But in overtime, Laila Edwards, who just won a gold medal in Milan, ends it, giving Wisconsin the 3-2 win.

Bemidji State finishes the season 6-27-3, with three of those winds coming against ranked opponents.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

High School Wrestling Generic sqk

03-02-2026

Sports

5 High School Wrestlers From Lakeland Viewing Area Win Individual State Titles

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 1 New Logo Sqk

02-27-2026

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Beats St. Thomas in 1st Game of Regular Season Finale

bsu women's basketball make a wish thumbnail

02-27-2026

Sports

BSU Women’s Basketball Surprises Young Fan With Make-A-Wish Reveal

staples motley boys wrestling state champions thumbnail

02-26-2026

Sports

Staples-Motley Boys’ Wrestling Wins 2nd State Title in a Row Over Chatfield