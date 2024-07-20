BSU Women’s Hockey to Play Minnesota at US Hockey Hall of Fame Face-Off Classic

A week after announcing they’d be playing at Hockey Day Minnesota, the Bemidji State women’s hockey team announced they will ring in the new year by playing the Minnesota Gophers in another marquee game, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic.

The annual game helps to raise awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, Minnesota while also showcasing women’s college hockey. It will mark the eighth time the Beavers have played in the Face-Off Classic, and the first since 2018.

Like Hockey Day, the game will also be against the University of Minnesota, but will be considered a non-conference matchup. The game will take place January 1st at Lakeville Hasse Arena.