BSU Women’s Hockey To Host #6 UMD, With Opportunity for 3rd Ranked Win of Season

BSU women’s hockey returns to conference play after a disappointing series at Lindenwood. They’ll be hosting WCHA rival Minnesota Duluth for the first of two meetings between the teams.

The Bulldogs come into the series ranked sixth in the country, but the Beavers are no strangers to ranked opponents in their house, having knocked off two already this season.

“I think after those two upsets we definitely have some motivation and hope that we can beat more ranked teams,” said junior forward Talya Hendrickson. “But we just have to come to play every weekend, whether teams are ranked or not ranked. If we do, then we can come out with some wins.”

“Using those wins as a confidence [booster] and learning from those experiences certainly carries into every single weekend,” added head coach Amber Fryklund. “[O]ur goal every weekend is to play our best and again focus on our controllables, and hopefully focusing on those controllables lead to the outcome that we want.”

BSU has had a few of those outcomes over ranked opponents the past several years. But the last time Bemidji State beat multiple ranked opponents in a season was 2019-20, where they defeated #8/9 Minnesota Duluth three times and toppled #1 Wisconsin.