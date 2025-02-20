BSU Women’s Hockey to Host #1 Wisconsin for End of Regular Season, Senior Weekend

BSU women’s hockey will be at home this weekend and playing their final series of the regular season, where they’ll host #1 Wisconsin.

The Beavers are coming off a split last weekend at St. Thomas that gave them their sixth win of the season, one more win than they’ve had each of the previous two years. This weekend, they’ll have a chance to celebrate the seniors who have paved the path in the right direction.

“Just really, really proud of them and all that they’ve done throughout their career here,” said head coach Amber Fryklund of this graduating class. “They’re great leaders in the classroom, in the community, in what they do in volunteering, and then at what they do on the ice, obviously. They put a lot of work in and this year they were totally bought in and and wanted to be a part of that coaching change and changing of a program and those types of things.”

“They’ve totally bought in and have been really supportive in that and I’m just really, really happy for them and they’re going to be hard to replace next year, obviously,” she continued. “Just excited to celebrate them this weekend.”

With the way the standings currently sit in the WCHA, Bemidji State and Wisconsin will not move, so they already know they will face off again next week in the first round of the conference tournament.