BSU Women’s Hockey Team Carrying Momentum into Mercyhurst Matchup
Christmas came early for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team as they picked up a sweep against St. Cloud State in their last conference series before the holiday break. Now, they’ll look to take that momentum into a non-conference series this weekend against Mercyhurst.
The penalty-killing unit continued their strong play, as they have killed off their last 16 powerplays.
The Beavers split the series with Mercyhurst when the two teams squared off last year.
