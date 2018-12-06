BSU Women’s Hockey Team Carrying Momentum into Mercyhurst Matchup

Christmas came early for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team as they picked up a sweep against St. Cloud State in their last conference series before the holiday break. Now, they’ll look to take that momentum into a non-conference series this weekend against Mercyhurst.

The penalty-killing unit continued their strong play, as they have killed off their last 16 powerplays.

The Beavers split the series with Mercyhurst when the two teams squared off last year.