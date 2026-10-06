Oct 5, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Hockey Takes 5-3 Loss to Minnesota in Game 2 of Series

Bemidji State women’s hockey was looking for their first win on the season as they hosted Minnesota Saturday to bookend a weekend series. The Golden Gophers beat the Beavers 5-2 in Game 1 on Friday.

The U of M jumped out to a 4-1 lead through two periods, but in the third, Hailey Armstrong and Davina Davis (with her first goal as a Beaver) helped the closed the gap. However, it was too little, too late as the Beavers fell to Minnesota 5-3.

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