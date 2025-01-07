BSU Women’s Hockey Stages Biggest Comeback Ever to Defeat Brown

BSU women’s hockey began the new year with their toughest four-day stretch of the season and played three games in that span, the first two against ranked opponents.

The Beavers lost to 3rd-ranked Minnesota on Wednesday and 12th-ranked Penn State on Friday despite scoring first in both those match-ups, the latter of which they led 3-1 halfway through the game before falling short of the upset bid. On Saturday, Bemidji State skated into their contest against Brown with a 3-16-1 record, where they tried to halt a six-game losing streak.

It was a tough ask for a tired team, which is maybe why they trailed 4-1 midway through the second period, but Morgan Smith was able to net the power play goal and cut the lead in half. The team kept getting goals, and late in the third with just 43 ticks left on the clock, BSU scored their fifth goal to get a win, overcoming a three-goal deficit in 34 minutes to stun Brown 5-4.

It marked the largest comeback in program history. Hailey Armstrong had a team-high three points on the day, which Isa Goettl and Geno Hendrickson each had two points. And so did freshman Morgan Smith, who earned her second consecutive WCHA Rookie of the Week honors.

Smith also had three points on Friday versus Penn State for a total of five on the weekend and now has eight over her last four games. She now leads the team in points with 13 and is second on the team in goals with seven.