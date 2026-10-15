BSU Women’s Hockey Returns to WCHA Play vs. UMD in Home Series

Bemidji State women’s hockey is coming off the Minnesota East/West showcase last weekend, where they topped Maine 4-1 before dropping their third match-up of the season with Minnesota 4-2. This weekend, the Beavers will be back in WCHA play, reigniting their longstanding rivalry with Minnesota Duluth for a home series.

The Bulldogs come into the match-up ranked fourth in the country, but the Beavers are no strangers to ranked opponent competition after facing seventh-ranked Minnesota in three of their first four games. Head coach Amber Fryklund and the players have seen improvements in their ability to compete with the best and believe notching their first ranked win on the year is only a matter of time.

“I definitely feels good starting off the season with a win on Saturday,” said Olivia Dronen, senior defense and alternate captain, at a press conference this week. “Even just the last three games against the Gophers, we’ve just been building a lot and it’s been really good. I think the team’s filling pretty confident and we’re excited to get into this weekend. We’ve really been focusing on our puck management, just putting the puck into good places: not just throwing it, keeping it on our sticks when we need to.”

“Duluth’s going to be hard to play against,” added Fryklund. “They’re a physical team, they have good players, they’re well coached, and so I think it’s going to be another challenging weekend as always. And that’s going to be really important that we get pucks to the net, and so offensively getting pucks to that net, finding rebounds, those types of things. And then in our defensive zone, too, winning our net battles is going to be really critical.”

BSU will take the ice Friday at 6 p.m. against UMD. 15 different Beavers have recorded a point through their first four games.