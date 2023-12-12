BSU Women’s Hockey Rallies Saturday to Blank St. Thomas on the Road
Before last Saturday, Bemidji State women’s hockey only won one game all season and hadn’t scored more than three goals in a game. The Beavers fell just short of a comeback against St. Thomas on Friday, but on Saturday, the team rallied to play some of their best hockey of the season.
Bemidji State blanked St. Thomas 4-0 behind a 35-save night by freshman goalie Eva Filippova. Her first collegiate shutout earned her the WCHA Goaltender of the Week honors.
