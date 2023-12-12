Lakeland PBS

BSU Women’s Hockey Rallies Saturday to Blank St. Thomas on the Road

Lakeland News — Dec. 12 2023

Before last Saturday, Bemidji State women’s hockey only won one game all season and hadn’t scored more than three goals in a game. The Beavers fell just short of a comeback against St. Thomas on Friday, but on Saturday, the team rallied to play some of their best hockey of the season.

Bemidji State blanked St. Thomas 4-0 behind a 35-save night by freshman goalie Eva Filippova. Her first collegiate shutout earned her the WCHA Goaltender of the Week honors.

