BSU Women’s Hockey Primed For Second Half

The Bemidji State women’s hockey team is enjoying their long Christmas break with a brighter outlook on the season than there previously was. After going winless in their first 10 games, the Beavers ended the first half going 5 and 4, picking up some wins and some much needed confidence.

The Beavers kick off the latter portion of their season on January 4 with a non-conference series against Union College at the Sanford Center.