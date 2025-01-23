BSU Women’s Hockey Playing Hockey Day 2025 as Part of WCHA Series with Minnesota

This weekend, BSU women’s hockey heads to the University of Minnesota to take on the Gophers in a two-game series, but Saturday’s game will be played at the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee as part of Hockey Day Minnesota.

It will be the Beavers’ first appearance at Hockey Day since playing Minnesota State University in 2019 when Bemidji hosted the event, although temperatures appear to be a little warmer this time around. But whatever the weather may be, Bemidji State is looking forward to the game and enjoying everything that comes with it, while also staying focused on their ultimate goal.

“As we all know, in Minnesota it’s like a national holiday,” head coach Amber Fryklund said of Hockey Day. “So having that opportunity to showcase [the WCHA], women’s hockey, and then play in that special day, we’re super excited for that. But it’s a conference weekend, so playing in Hockey Day, outside, is worth three points.”

“We’re really excited,” said senior captain Alyssa Watkins. “We’ve known about this since early summer and it’s definitely something girls have looked forward to. The Gophers are a familiar opponent to us. We played them not too long ago in the Hall of Fame game and that was a game we thought we could have won. So I think it’s just combining the excitement of Hockey Day along with knowing that there are also points on the line for that series.”

Both games will be played earlier than normal. Friday’s game at Ridder Arena will face off at 12 p.m. and be broadcast on B1G+, while Saturday’s game at Hockey Day will have puck drop at 11:30 a.m. and be broadcast live on the FanDuel Sports Network as well as on the Beaver Radio Network.