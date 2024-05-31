BSU Women’s Hockey Names Captains for 2024-25 Season

Bemidji State women’s hockey has annoounced their captains for the 2024-25 season.

Alyssa Watkins will don the “C” on her jersey next winter. The senior forward has skated in 87 games, amassing 11 points while also producing on the defensive end with 36 blocks last season.

Geno Hendrickson will sport an alternate captain “A” on her chest. The senior from Warroad has played 66 games for the Beavers with 12 career points and is the team’s leading center on the face-off dot.

Wearing the other “A” will be junior Mya Headrick, the first junior to do so for the Beavs since Kate Boland two years ago.

Those three will lead the women’s hockey team into their opening series next September, when they face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a WCHA opponent and defending national champions.