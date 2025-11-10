BSU Women’s Hockey Looks To Ride Momentum, Young Talent Into Minnesota Series

BSU women’s hockey is coming off their first win over a ranked opponent in nearly four years, and this weekend they’ll have another ranked match-up on the road at #2 Minnesota.

Under second-year head coach Amber Fryklund, the Beavers continue to try and close the gap in the WCHA, and part of closing that gap is finding players that can compete at a high level. That’s why it’s no surprise Bemidji State has several Warroad skaters on their roster, including freshman defender Katy Comstock, who is playing significant minutes through the team’s first 10 games and will be playing more this weekend against the Gophers.

“Warroad has the same kind of gritty aspect of their game and the work-hard mentality, and just bringing that to all areas of the game,” Comstock explained about why Warriors in the program have been so successful.

“I know that they play fast,” she then said of the upcoming game versus Minnesota. “They play hard. They have a lot of good talent. And so yeah, we’re just going to have to be ready from the get-go.”

Fryklund would like wins, like the one over #14 St. Thomas last Saturday, to become the normal and not the exception.

“Certainly that was a big win,” she said. “We were really excited about that on Saturday and hopefully that brings our team momentum and confidence going into this weekend.”

Bemidji State will play #2 Minnesota at noon on Friday at Mariucci Arena at noon for Field Trip Day. They will play Saturday’s game at Ridder Arena with puck drop at 2 pm.