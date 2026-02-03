BSU Women’s Hockey Looks To Carry Momentum Into Series With #10 Minnesota Duluth

BSU women’s hockey is coming off a big 2-1 victory this past Saturday over #13 Minnesota State. It’s the Beavers’ third ranked win of the season and—as they do almost every week in the WCHA—they will have a shot to pick up another one at #10 Minnesota Duluth.

But those wins have all come in the series finale. This weekend, Bemidji State hopes to carry their momentum into the series opener.

“It’s something that we talked about this week,” said head coach Amber Fryklund at a press conference this week. “We felt, you know, Monday practice, Wednesday practice, Thursday practice, we have to be dialed, focused on our habits and detail. So, when that puck drops Friday, we’re ready to go Friday and not waiting till Saturday to make those adjustments.”

“We just need to bring the physicality that we did [against Minnesota State], and the momentum and the energy,” said freshman defender Kasey Senden. “One thing for us is if our bench energy is high, that’s a big factor for us, so I think we need to continue that and have a good week of practice. We had a good practice yesterday so I feel like doing things like that will help better prepare us for the weekend.”

UMD swept BSU at the Sanford Center earlier this season, outscoring Bemidji State 8-1. The Bulldogs have won 19 straight against the Beavers dating back to 2021.