Bjerknes Victims Sue Bemidji School District

BSU Women’s Hockey Looks to Carry Momentum From Upset Win

Lakeland News — Jan. 15 2020

Lakeland News

Bemidji Boys Basketball Gets Rematch Win Over Grand Rapids

Posted on Jan. 15 2020

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Holds 36th State of the Band Address

Posted on Jan. 15 2020

Authorities Warning Motorists About Phony Law Enforcement Officer in NW Minnesota

Posted on Jan. 15 2020

Beltrami Electric Cooperative's "Operation Round Up" Awards Grants To Area Nonprofits

Posted on Jan. 15 2020

Northwoods Adventure: Some Hotels In Bemidji Offering Pool Day Passes

Posted on Jan. 15 2020

