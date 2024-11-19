Nov 19, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Hockey Holds Off St. Thomas on Saturday for Series Sweep

BSU women’s hockey was hosting St. Thomas over the weekend. The Beavers got their first WCHA win of the season on Friday and were trying to get their first sweep Saturday.

Bemidji State led 3-0 at the first intermission (including a goal just 20 seconds after the game started from Hailey Armstrong), and they’d hold off St. Thomas down the stretch to win 4-3.

The Beavers swept their first WCHA series since 2022, also against the Tommies. BSU goaltender Kaitlin Groess saved 56 of 60 shots in the series, earning her conference Rookie of the Week honors.

