BSU Women’s Hockey Heads to Minnesota Duluth for Rivalry Series

BSU women’s hockey is fresh off a sweep of WCHA opponent St. Thomas, and their reward is a date with rival Minnesota Duluth.

The Beavers will be on the road against the #4-ranked Bulldogs, who are coming off the wrong side of a sweep at home versus Minnesota. But for their part, Bemidji State hopes they can build off this past weekend’s successes.

“It was really neat to see all of our lines contributing, whether it was defensively or offensively,” said BSU women’s hockey head coach Amber Fryklund. “A lot of people played really well and then just really overall our compete level on our individual one-on-one battles. That was an area of focus for us and I thought we really executed that really well. So [I’m] just really proud of our team’s effort both games.”

“It’s a great environment going there to play the Bulldogs,” Fryklund continued. “Another opportunity for us to play a WCHA opponent, another opportunity for us to play a ranked opponent, and so we’re looking forward to the challenge. We know that they’re a good team, they’re well-coached. But again, for us, it’s just another opportunity to compete in a great college hockey environment.”

BSU has lost 13 straight to UMD heading into this weekend’s series. The Beavers last win against the Bulldogs was a 1-o overtime victory at home in January of 2021, but their last road win at Duluth came in February of 2020, a 2-1 4OT victory.