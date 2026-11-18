Bemidji State women’s hockey will be going back on the road this weekend for a two-game series against WCHA foe Wisconsin.

The Beavers will be looking for more out of their defense, which is currently sitting at eighth in the conference in goals allowed per game at 3.46. The Badgers are ranked third in the country with a 10-2 record, boasting two of the nation’s top three goal scorers in Cassie Hall with 12 and freshman Nela Lopušanová with 11.

At a press event this week, BSU head coach Amber Fryklund shared her thoughts on what the team needs to do to slow down the intra-conference foe.

“Every game probably brings different things that go well, don’t go well, and in particular on Friday [versus Minnesota State] I think our turnovers were pretty—that was an area that we needed to really address,” she stated. “So I thought Saturday, our turnovers were not as much, right? And so that’s going to be a huge area of focus for us this week, too, is just our puck management, how we manage the puck and our puck battles. Just looking at the weekend and areas that we need to continue to get better at, and then looking at the opponent that we play this weekend: you know, puck management, puck battles, and then our d-zone is going to be really important. So, that’s a huge area of focus for us going into the weekend.”

Puck drop for Saturday’s matchup between Bemidji State and Wisconsin is at 2 p.m. The last time the two teams played was in the WCHA quarterfinals, when the Beavers fell to the eventual two-time defending champs 3-2 in an overtime thriller.