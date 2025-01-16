BSU Women’s Hockey Head Coach Fryklund Returns to Team with Silver Medal Ahead of St. Cloud State Series

BSU women’s hockey may not return home for another two weeks, but head coach Amber Fryklund returned to the team yesterday with a silver medal in hand. The first-year head coach was assisting the Women’s U18 US National Team at the World Juniors tournament in Finland the past few weeks. Still, she managed to keep an eye on the Beavers in her absence.

“I watched all our games,” said Fryklund. “[It worked] with the time difference and making sure that we’re connected with our players and obviously with our staff, talking to them every day as well and keeping tabs on everything. It worked out pretty well, I would say.”

Fryklund also quipped about the whole endeavor, “Watching online is a lot different than being on the bench, so that was interesting. It gets you a little bit different perspectives.”

“We’re so excited to have her back! We’ve missed her!” laughed senior defenseman Makenna Deering. “It hasn’t been too different. [Assistant Coaches] Sarah [Bobrowski] and Emma [Sobieck] have done a good job.”

“Everyday [Fryklund] texted us good luck for our games and she loves Bemidji, she loves us,” continued Deering. “Even when she was leaving, the amount of time she talked about FOMO [fear of missing out], like, she did not want to miss out.”

Bemidji State heads south to 11th-ranked St. Cloud State this weekend. The Beavers held the Huskies to just three goals in two games in their series in October, but were unable to score themselves, resulting in a sweep of the series.