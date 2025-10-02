BSU Women’s Hockey Gets Win #1 of Season with Shutout vs. Robert Morris

Bemidji State women’s hockey was trying to pick up win number one of the season on Friday, where the Beavs were hosting Robert Morris in the first game of a weekend series.

All of three of BSU’s top scorers from last year—Morgan Smith, Hailey Armstrong, and Isa Goettl—found the back of the net, and the Beavers went on to win 3-0. Sophomore goaltender Kaitlin Groess got the shutout on 12 saves, the first of her college career.