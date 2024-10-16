BSU Women’s Hockey Focused on the Process Ahead of Series with Lindenwood

Bemidji State women’s hockey remains at home for another series this weekend. They’ll be welcoming Lindenwood, a team that, like BSU, is still searching for its first win.

Both teams have played a similar opponent in St. Cloud State, with the Lions falling 4-0 and 6-2 in their games, while the Beavers played closer games but failed score, losing 1-0 and 2-0.

While this match-up might represent an opportunity for the Beavs to get their first victory, they have their focus aimed on what will get them there and not necessarily on the win itself.

“Obviously, we’re judged on our outcomes and we all want to win hockey games and that is obviously what we want to do,” said head coach Amber Fryklund. “But we continue to stay focused on our our habits, our details, and our process and what we can do and what’s in our control. And we talk about the controllables. And so that’s an area of focus for us, keeping a positive mindset and celebrating the small wins. And our team has stayed really positive and really focused on that process, not necessarily the outcome.”

“I think it’s pretty easy to stay motivated because we’ve seen how far we’ve come and kind of what chances we’ve had this year,” added sophomore forward Hailey Armstrong. “We have a really good defensive zone and that’s kind of led to some of our offensive chances. And I think we know that eventually one’s going to come and that’ll be the turning point where then it just kind of naturally happens and we end up with some success.”

The series starts at the Sanford Center this Friday at 6 p.m.