BSU Women’s Hockey Finds Positives Ahead of Weekend Series with St. Cloud State

Bemidji State women’s hockey returns home this weekend with a two-game series against a WCHA foe, 11th-ranked St. Cloud State.

The Beavers are coming off a road trip to Robert Morris that still leaves them searching for their first win of the season. But even in defeat, the Lady Beavs were able to find some positives that they can build on moving forward under first-year head coach Amber Fryklund.

“46 shots on net on Friday – that was an area of focus for us,” said Fryklund. “Unfortunately, we didn’t score on any of those chances, so Saturday that was an area of focus again. Saturday, scored some goals. We had a really great comeback, I thought. Our compete and our effort and our determination and that comeback was pretty neat to see in our players. We scored a power play goal. That was something that we thought was a win as well, working on our special teams.”

“[Fryklund] was telling us that was the most shots we’ve had in a game since 2022,” said sophomore defenseman Riley Reeves. “When we get those shots it helps create more offense, so we just got to execute those goals and I think that was a big focus point going from Friday to Saturday is just executing, being more disciplined with our shot selection.”

BSU plays St. Cloud State at 6 PM on Friday, October 11th and 2 PM on Saturday, October 12th.