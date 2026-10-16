Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Oct 16, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
BSU Women’s Hockey Falls to UMD in Game 1 of Home Series
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
10-15-2026
News
Win-E-Mac Falls to B/G-MR in High Scoring Thriller
10-15-2026
News
Grand Rapids Girls’ Soccer Falls to Duluth Denfeld in 7AA Semifinals
10-15-2026
News
Alexandria Girls’ Soccer Tops Brainerd in 8AAA Semifinals
10-14-2026
News
Special Olympics Brings Schools Together for Brainerd Bocce Ball Event
Scroll To Top