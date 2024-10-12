BSU Women’s Hockey Falls to St. Cloud State in Game 2 of Home Series

Bemidji State women’s hockey was finishing their series at home against 11th-ranked St. Cloud State on Saturday. The Beavers lost 1-0 on Friday.

In the first period, the Huskies were applying some pressure, and Avery Farrell’s shot was blocked by Kaitlin Groess. But the puck then ricocheted back through the crease, and everyone worked to keep it out.

It was scoreless through the first, but in the second, Alice Sauriol, who had the lone goal for the Huskies on Friday, walked right through the defense and put St. Cloud up 1-0. The Beavers had several chances on the other end to tie it up, but keeper Emilia Kyrkkö was a puzzle they couldn’t solve.

Bemidji State was unable to net a goal all weekend and fell 2-0 on Saturday after St. Cloud State added an empty netter in the third. The Beavers are still searching for their first win of the season and will be at home again this weekend hosting Lindenwood.