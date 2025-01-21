Jan 21, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Hockey Falls to St. Cloud State After Huskies Get Last-Minute Goal

Bemidji State women’s hockey was at 11th-ranked St. Cloud State on Saturday. Prior to the game, the Beavers had lost their last 11 meetings with the Huskies.

BSU was able to break through and get two goals, but St. Cloud was able to tie it up heading into the third and put it over the top with just over a minute to play, with BSU falling 3-2.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Beavers as they had to Minnesota next weekend. But Saturday’s game is special, as they’ll be playing outside at Hockey Day Minnesota in Shakopee.

