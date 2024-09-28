BSU Women’s Hockey Falls to Ohio State in Friday’s Season Opener

It may still feel a bit like summer outside, but inside the Sanford Center it feels like winter, which is a good thing as BSU women’s hockey started their season Friday night.

Bemidji State was hosting defending national champion and 5th-ranked Ohio State, and it was also head coach Amber Fryklund’s first game at the held for the Beavers.

The Buckeyes got off to a quick start in the first period, scoring five goals. In the second, last year’s leading scorer Hailey Armstrong was able to get behind the defense and got the Beavers on the board.

Minnesota transfer Isa Goettl would net another for the Beavs in the third, but Bemidji State would still come up short to Ohio State and fell 8-2.

After the game, Coach Fryklund acknowledged the rough start while also appreciating the team’s fight as the game went on.

“Obviously, first period jitters, I would say, but I thought after our response in the second and third period, that that was way better,” said Fryklund. “We talked about, you know, making sure that we competed every every single shift. And we talked about playing good in our defensive zone and we talked about getting pucks in that, and I thought we did those things pretty well tonight. So we talked about celebrating the small wins, and so, you know, we scored two goals, scored a shortie. We’re going to take this and learn from it and come back tomorrow and be better.”

The Beavers will have their chance at Ohio State again on Saturday, September 28th at 3 p.m.