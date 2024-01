Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State is on the road this weekend taking on seventh-ranked Minnesota-Duluth, who swept the Beavers in the series back in September.

The Bulldogs beat the Beavers 2-0 Friday. Bemidji State has now dropped 12 straight games to UMD.

