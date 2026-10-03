Oct 2, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Hockey Falls 5-2 to Minnesota in Season Opener

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bemidji Brainerd Football new sqk

10-02-2026

Sports

Brainerd Football Reclaims Babe’s Bell From Bemidji in Nail-Biter

blackduck drakes football generic 2026 sqk

10-02-2026

Sports

Blackduck Football Gets Big Win Over Bigfork at Home

bemidji football battle for babe's bell 2025 win file

10-01-2026

Sports

Bemidji and Brainerd Football Ready To Battle for Babe’s Bell

brainerd warriors soccer generic thumbnail

10-01-2026

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Soccer Shuts Out STMA for 13th Straight Win