BSU Women’s Hockey Excited for Non-Conference Road Series at Robert Morris

Bemidji State women’s hockey is playing this weekend on the road – they head to Pennsylvania to take on Robert Morris.

The Beavers played the Colonials last year in a single game as part of the Battle at the Burgh holiday tournament in Pittsburgh and notched a 3-1 victory, one of their four wins last season.

After being swept last weekend at home by Ohio State, a chance for the Beavs to hit the road and maybe snag a couple of wins is something the team is excited for.

“It’s super fun, super fun to play teams out of our league, and just get to experience different games against different teams,” said senior forward and alternate captain Geno Hendrickson. “We treat every game the same. We want to be ready for every game, and we focus on us and what we can do.”

“Our opportunity to compete looks a little different with traveling our first road trip this year, playing a non-conference opponent, but a great opportunity for us to take what we learned about ourselves this weekend and go out and play a non-conference team,” explained head coach Amber Fryklund. “And as we look into this week being really intentional about some areas of scoring, getting more scoring chances, getting pucks in the net, so focus on that and then on our power play, too. We’re looking at continuous growth there and looking for some opportunities to get better on our power play and so we can win that special teams battle every weekend.”

BSU will be playing Robert Morris on Friday, October 4th at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, October 5th at 2 p.m.