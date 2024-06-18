BSU Women’s Hockey Excited About New Look with 11 Incoming Players

The Bemidji State women’s hockey program will have a lot of new faces next season, as head coach Amber Fryklund took the reins of the program back in April and rode out on the recruiting trail.

The Beavers had a need to replace multiple players who either graduated or left the program via the transfer portal.

“We have 11 incoming players. That’s almost half our team that will be incoming, so we’re really excited about that recruiting class,” said Fryklund. “They all come from really successful high school programs, so we’re really looking forward to what they can bring into our program next year.”

Of those 11 newcomers, three of them join the Beavs via the transfer portal, including fifth-year goaltender Josie Bothun. The formidable netminder from Penn State highlights a class that Fryklund is optimistic about.

“She’s got the experience, she’s broken a lot of records at Penn State. She had a great high school career as well. So [we’re] really excited about her and what she can bring to our team,” Fryklund explained. “It’s an exciting time right now in our program. We’re really excited about all the players that are coming in. We’re really excited about the players that we have here currently, and so we’re really excited to bring both of those groups together.”

The recruiting class has a lot of homegrown influence, as seven of the 11 players in the class hail from Minnesota.