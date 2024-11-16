BSU Women’s Hockey Defeats St. Thomas 4-1 for 1st WCHA Win This Season

In college hockey on Friday, the BSU women were winless in their last five games and were trying to bounce back at home in game 1 of a series against St. Thomas.

The Beavs beat the Tommies 4-1 for their first WCHA win this season, with the difference being the three goals by sophomore forwards Kate Johnson and Talya Hendrickson and junior forward Raeley Carney on the third line.

“All week, we practiced just like, finding the open area, making sure our passes were on the stick,” explained Johnson. “And then it just translated to the game today.”

“It was good to pop a couple in,” said Carney. “And again, we worked on that in practice a lot, finding each other and we had some success tonight.

“I think you saw just from everyone on our team how hard they competed today and they won their battles,” said head coach Amber Fryklund. “And that line in particular, you know, Rae was all over the place. She was winning every single battle. She was winning races to pucks. Kate’s speed, she was winning battles, the puck. She was making great passes today, and [Talya] was competing, too. So, you know, specifically that line, they just got rewarded for their incredibly hard work.”