Jan 2, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Hockey Defeated by Minnesota in Non-Conference Showdown

It’s a new year, and with it comes an opportunity to wipe the past and start with a clean slate. The Bemidji State women’s hockey team had a chance to do that Wednesday as they range in the new year with the US Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Face-Off Classic.

BSU was at Lakeville Hasse Arena taking on 3rd-ranked Minnesota, normally a WCHA foe, but this match was a non-conference showdown.

The game was tied 1-1 in the first and stayed that way through the second, but in the third, the Gophers were able to net a goal, opening the door for two more in the period to defeat BSU 4-1. Bemidji State will have a day off before they play a couple of non-cons Friday and Saturday against Penn State and Brown.

