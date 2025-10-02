BSU Women’s Hockey Continues 2025-26 Opening Home Stand with Robert Morris

BSU women’s hockey continues their season at home this weekend when they take on Robert Morris.

Bemidji State was swept by reigning national champion #1 Wisconsin in week one, and despite the Colonials not sporting that same level of talent, the Beavers’ mindset for this weekend’s match-up hasn’t changed much.

“We don’t go into weekends focusing on our opponent and who they are,” said sophomore forward and alternate captain Morgan Smith. “Obviously, we know their tendencies and stuff, but it doesn’t matter who they are, we’re going in like they are the Badgers.”

“It’s really about us every single weekend,” echoed head coach Amber Fryklund. “That was our message yesterday to our team as to how we prepare this week and our process, our habits, our details, and our preparation is all about us this week.”

BSU was swept by Robert Morris last season in Moon Township, Pennsylvania but beat them in 2023 at the Battle at the Burgh in Pittsburgh. Prior to that, 2016 was the last time the two teams met. The Beavers are 9-5-1 all-time versus the Colonials.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 3 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 4.