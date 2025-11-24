Nov 24, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Hockey Comes Back to Defeat #10 St. Cloud State in OT

Bemidji State women’s hockey was at home on Saturday trying to down their second ranked opponent of the season, #10 St. Cloud State. The Beavers fell to the Huskies 4-0 on Friday.

BSU led 4-1 after two periods but the wheels feel off in the third, with SCSU leading 5-4 late. With an empty net, Isa Goettl tied the game, which then went to overtime.

There, Hailey Armstrong won it for the Beavers 6-5, making St. Cloud State the second ranked opponent they’ve knocked off this season.

