BSU Women’s Hockey Claims 1st Win of Season with 6-3 Victory Over Lindenwood

It’s been a rough start to the season for BSU women’s hockey. Coming into the weekend’s series with Lindenwood, they were 0-6 and had been shutout in all but two of their contests.

But earlier this week, BSU women’s hockey coach Amber Fryklund was confident in the team’s progress, reinforcing that they were focusing on the process and celebrating the small wins, and that if that continued, the big win would eventually come.

That came true Friday night at home, as Bemidji State led Lindenwood by three after the first period (the first time they’ve had such a lead since January 5th, 2019 when they led Union 4-1) and won 6-3.

After the game, head coach Amber Fryklund explained how it felt for her to get that first career victory.

“It’s awesome. But really, it’s our team’s win, our staff’s win,” she said. “There’s some things that we can learn from this game and we talk about our process and our habits and our details. And in the first period we talked about that a lot and stopping on pucks. But certainly fun to see them be rewarded for their hard work and just really proud of everyone today.”

“Fryk puts her heart and soul back into the game and she supports us and gives us the opportunities to do this,” added sophomore forward Hailey Armstrong. “So I think it’s pretty awesome that she got her first win and I hope we can be a part of many more for her. So I think that was pretty good.”

The team will have a chance to get many more starting Saturday, October 19th, as Lindenwood plays Bemidji State again at home at 3 p.m.