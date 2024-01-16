BSU Women’s Hockey Blanked by Minnesota Duluth 7-0 on Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In women’s hockey, Bemidji State was at Minnesota Duluth Saturday in the second part of a two-game series. The Beavers fell 2-0 Friday, and much like that game, the Beavs were all over the net in the first period but were unable to get anything past the goalie.

Former Beaver Reece Hunt hit her stride in the first and scored the first three goals of the game for the Bulldogs in a hat trick. In the end, Minnesota Duluth blanked Bemidji State 7-0 and sweep the series against the Beavers.

