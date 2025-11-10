Nov 10, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Hockey Beats St. Thomas on Saturday for 1st WCHA Win of Season

On Saturday, BSU women’s hockey was hosting 14th-ranked St. Thomas.

Like Friday’s loss, Bemidji State had an early goal, but unlike Friday, this one—the first of the season for sophomore forward Izy Fairchild—wasn’t overturned. In the third, junior forward Shelby Sandberg made it 2-0 for BSU.

The Beavers held on to beat the Tommies 2-1. It’s their first WCHA win this season and their first ranked win since beating #2 Ohio State 3-2 back in 2022.

