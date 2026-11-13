BSU Women’s Hockey Back From Bye Week for Series vs. Minnesota State

Bye weeks can often be considered valuable time for coaches to reconfigure strategies, and for players to reset both physically and mentally. Bemidji State women’s hockey is hoping their bye week will bear fruit in the coming weeks as they return to competition.

The Beavers resume WCHA play this weekend at home against rival and 21st-ranked Minnesota State Mankato.

“They’re going to be fast and physical,” said head coach Amber Fryklund about the Mavericks. “I think that’s pretty common, you know, every weekend in our league with our games. Expect them to, you know, be hungry to play. They have good goaltending, they’re well coached. They have good players, they have players that can score. So for us, though, this week it continues to be the focus on us and what we can do, to continue to grow and get better in areas that we’ve been inconsistent in, I would say.”

Game one begins Friday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Sanford Center. Freshman Davina Davis currently tops BSU in total points with five thus far on the season.