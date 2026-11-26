Bemidji State women’s hockey will be back at home this upcoming weekend for a two-game series against Lindenwood.

The Beavers only managed to find the back of the net three times during last week’s road series in Wisconsin, dropping the two matchups 9-1 and 8-2, respectively.

BSU is ranked eighth in both goals scored and points scored per game in the WCHA, and they will have another physical opponent in the Lions to get through in order to improve on those marks. Lindenwood currently ranks second in blocked shots in the AHA.

“Finding lanes and ways to get pucks in the net, just as we watch their games, they do a good job of blocking shots and they do a good job of packing in and around that net,” said BSU women’s hockey head coach Amber Fryklund. “We’re going to have to find ways to be creative getting pucks in the net. We’re going to have ways in our offensive zone to spread them out a little bit, get them away from the net, and then really focus on getting pucks through and finding those lanes and ways to get pucks through, and then looking for rebounds.”

BSU will get the series started against Lindenwood started on Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 PM.