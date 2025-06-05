BSU Women’s Hockey Announces Captains for 2025-26 Season

BSU women’s hockey has announced their captains for the 2025-26 season.

Forward Hailey Armstrong was picked to don the “C” on her chest. The junior from British Columbia has scored 28 points on 19 goals and nine assists over her two years playing for the Beavers.

Forwards Raeley Carney and Morgan Smith will both wear the alternate captain “A” on their sweaters next year. Carney, a senior, paced Bemidji State last season shooting at a 20% efficiency with five goals on 25 shots, while Smith becomes just the fourth sophomore in team history to wear a letter and led the team in scoring as a freshman.