BSU Women’s Golf Releases 2025 Fall Schedule

The BSU Women’s golf team has released their schedule for the 2025 fall season.

The Beavers will play in four tournaments next fall, including their only home meet of their regular season when they host the Tracy Lane Invite at the Bemidji Town & Country Club from September 8th to the 9th.

Following the Tracy Lane, the Beavers will travel to Wisconsin for the MSU/CSP Fall Brawl September 15th-16th, head to Watkins Invitational hosted by Winona State September 22nd-23rd, and finish with the Mustang Invite hosted by SMSU September 27th-28th.