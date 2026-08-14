BSU Women’s Golf Lifts Veil on Fall 2026 Season

Bemidji State women’s golf released their slate of tournaments this upcoming fall, with four planned across Minnesota, North Dakota, and Iowa.

The Beavers will open the season at home on Sep. 14 and 15 when they host the annual Tracy Lane Memorial at the Bemidji Town & Country Club. The following week, they will head to Lake City, Minnesota for the Jewel Invite hosted by Winona State at the Jewel Golf Club.

Two weeks later, they’ll make their first appearance at the Battle in the North tournament hosted by Minot State at the Beowulf Golf Club in Minot, North Dakota. They’ll round out their fall schedule a week later at Falls Golf Course in Larchwood, Iowa for the University of Sioux Falls Invitational hosted by USF.