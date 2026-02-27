Feb 27, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

BSU Women’s Basketball Surprises Young Fan With Make-A-Wish Reveal

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 1 New Logo Sqk

02-27-2026

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Beats St. Thomas in 1st Game of Regular Season Finale

staples motley boys wrestling state champions thumbnail

02-26-2026

Sports

Staples-Motley Boys’ Wrestling Wins 2nd State Title in a Row Over Chatfield

Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Boys Hockey Generic Thumbnail

02-26-2026

Sports

Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey Headed Back to State With 4-1 Win Over Rock Ridge

warroad northern lakes hockey separated thumbnail

02-26-2026

Sports

Boys’ Hockey: Warroad, Northern Lakes Punch Tickets to State Tournament